Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Lorna's avatar
Lorna
3m

Reform of the Civil Service is long overdue. Ineptitude and entitlement are two words that spring to mind.

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Will's avatar
Will
12m

Incredible unions are already talking treason. Shows who people want rid of uni party.

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