Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Marc Czerwinski's avatar
Marc Czerwinski
10h

Gawain, is Farage, Jenrick et al aware of this as you and the City are?

Are they really prepared to do what's necessary?

Because this will make the IMF bailout in 1976 and Cameron Osborne austerity 2010-2015 look like a picnic in comparison.

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
9h

Absolutely cracking article!

I subscribe completely to what you describe, although I was unaware of the relatively low hanging fruit for £25b that the article describes.

I have not been a betting man since 1976 when a couple of Texans taught me how to play poker.

😏

However, were I still a gambler, I’d have five hundred quid we shall have to endure the crisis.

Because Starmer / Reeves will not break the glass, nor will any of the other socialist loons presently (nominally) in charge.

And in any event, I believe that ‘entitlement Britain’ needs to learn a hard lesson, the hard way.

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