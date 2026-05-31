Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Helen McG's avatar
Helen McG
6h

I love this. It made me feel peaceful, reading it. The beauty of art and writing. Thank you.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
Hoarder of Grain's avatar
Hoarder of Grain
5h

Whatever the future holds for you Gawain, please don't stop writing.

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