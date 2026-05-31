I came to Westwood almost by accident, or almost by design, depending on how you read such things. A branch meeting in a nearby village, the afternoon still mine, so I do what I often do and tapped “Church” into my Google maps and see if there any nearby that I have yet to visit. A pin pooped up a few short miles away over the village, so I bimbled top down in that direction. The perpendicular tower of St Mary the Virgin catching the eye as it must have caught every eye across that stretch of the Wiltshire chalkland for six hundred years.



You push open a Tudor western door and the light changes. The nave is cool and still, the way English parish churches are still: not silent exactly, but held, as if the stone has learned to breathe slowly over centuries. And at the east end, lit by the afternoon, the glass waits.

The east window at Westwood dates to the 1400s, and it is, in any ordinary accounting, extraordinary. At its centre, a crucifixion. Christ is fixed to a T-cross, the tau form, ancient and stripped of the vertical’s aspiration, a shape that grounds the body rather than elevating it. The wounds are painted with medieval unselfconsciousness: blood runs freely, generously, from hands and side, the body torqued in that familiar Gothic sway, suffering made formal without being made comfortable. Around the central scene are ranged the Instruments of the Passion, the arma Christi, that repertoire of objects which late medieval piety assembled into a kind of visual catechism of suffering: the crown of thorns, the nails, the lance, the sponge on its hyssop reed, a mocking member of the crowd, 30 pieces of silver. These were devotional objects in glass, meant to be contemplated singly and as a whole, a grammar of the Passion through which the parishioner could move the mind.

But it is at Christ’s feet that the eye stops. Here, where you might expect the skull of Adam, the rocky ground of Calvary, or the sorrowful group of women and the beloved disciple, there is instead a vase. And from the vase grow lilies, rising around the crucified body, white, living, impossibly gentle against the theology of the cross. Twelve stars frame the scene, the stars of the Virgin, those twelve of the Apocalypse, the crowned woman clothed with the sun. This is the Lily Crucifixion, and it is among the rarest images in English medieval glass.

The motif is, as Michael Calder has established in his rigorous re-evaluation published in Maria (2023), known in Britain from a reasonable number of surviving works in a variety of media that date from the last quarter of the fourteenth century to the first half of the sixteenth century, ending with the Reformation. The iconography lacks surface cohesion, with ‘no two alike’, yet what every example holds in common is the crucifix and the lily brought into a composite motif that became largely associated with England. Scholars working at Campion Hall in Oxford have confirmed that the image is almost unique to England, with only a few minor examples found in Europe, all surviving examples dating from between the 14th and 16th centuries.

The lily in the Annunciation tradition is old enough, familiar enough: purity, the Madonna’s whiteness, the perfection of uncorrupted flesh.



But the lily at the crucifixion asks something harder of us. The Venerable Bede, that great English theologian and historian, read the flower in terms of resurrection: the lily, with its white petals and golden stamens, served to act as a symbol of the glory of Christ’s resurrection, for “the sparkling whiteness of the flower betokens the outward brightness of his body now never more to die again.” The symbolism accumulates: St Bernard of Clairvaux, following an older mystical tradition, had interpreted Christ as himself the lily of the Song of Songs, the ego flos campi et lilium convallium, and from this the lily crucifixion can be seen to symbolise not just the redemption of humankind but Christ’s willingness to suffer for its attainment; when the lily is understood in terms of a way of relating to God, a surrendering to divine providence, the lily crucifixion serves to stress the redemptive role of the Virgin Mary, who was an exemplar of how we can all become a lily.

England at this hour in history was deeply, peculiarly Marian. The dedication of England as Our Lady’s Dowry, Dos Mariae, gave the country a theological identity distinct from strictly Roman Catholic orthodoxy elsewhere: England did not merely honour Mary but understood itself as her inheritance, her property, her particular concern. The twelve stars around the Westwood Christ are therefore not decorative. They are territorial. They place this crucifixion inside Mary’s sovereignty, watched over by the crowned woman of the Apocalypse, the intercessor through whom the prayers of this particular parish, in this particular county, would be heard. The suffering on the cross is real; the comfort framing it is Marian; and England understood both as home truths.

The men who paid for this glass knew about suffering from the inside. The Black Death of 1348-9 had torn through Somerset and Wiltshire with catastrophic violence. But the catastrophe did not end there. The region endured successive pestilences across the following century: further outbreaks struck repeatedly through the 1360s, 1370s, 1390s, and into the 1430s and 1440s. The demographic body of rural England was not recovering; it was still bleeding when this glass was being fired. Between a third and a half of the population of these valleys and chalk downs had perished within living memory. The fields that had required scores of hands to plough, plant, and harvest could no longer be worked. And so they were given over to sheep.

Sheep changed everything. Sheep required fewer men; sheep could graze where the plough had been; sheep produced wool, and wool produced money of a different order from subsistence grain farming. The Wiltshire and Somerset wool trade boomed in the decades after the plague precisely because the plague had made it the only viable agricultural economy. Westwood, a modest settlement, acquired its perpendicular tower in this period, that clean vertical statement of Perpendicular Gothic confidence, limestone lifted against the sky by money that had come through death. The east window, too, was the gift of a local wool merchant, his piety expressed in pigment and lead, his fortune assembled from flocks that grazed the emptied fields, his patron saints rendered in glass paid for by the economics of catastrophe.

This is the deepest irony the window holds, and it holds it without irony, which is perhaps how only glass can. The lilies growing at the feet of Christ, so gentle, so insistently alive, so white against the yellow of the wounds, are financed by the same mortality they console. The blood pouring from Christ’s hands is the blood of England’s peasants, whose deaths cleared the fields for the merchant’s sheep.

The vase at the foot of the cross is, in Calder’s reading, itself significant: scholars have suggested that the vase in the lily crucifixion almost certainly carries a resurrection message, allying the womb-tomb analogy of medieval theology with the promise of new life coming out of death, since Christ hanging crucified over an open vase undoubtedly communicates a resurrection message on some level. The container of life and death, simultaneously. The merchant who gave this window had been carried on the deaths of his neighbours to a prosperity he did not choose and could not entirely refuse. The window is his meditation, and perhaps his conscience.

That the Lily Crucifixion was primarily a public image matters. The motif was most often used in public presentation in the church to be seen by the congregation, rather than in private devotion, its placement on items associated with the performance of the liturgy suggesting a specific connection with the Eucharist. The Westwood window is not a private prayer: it is an offering to the village, a theological argument made in coloured light, directed at men and women who had buried their children and their neighbours and their certainties, and who came to this nave on Sunday mornings carrying that weight. The image says: look at the suffering, which is real; look at the lilies, which are also real; look at the stars of the Queen of Heaven, who holds England’s dowry in her hands.

Medieval English piety at its best is precisely this: not a flight from suffering but an unflinching gaze at it, held within a frame of gentleness large enough to bear the weight. The Westwood crucifixion does not flinch. The blood is copious, frankly painted, the body unmistakably a suffering body. And yet the lilies grow. They do not replace the wounds or soften the cross into metaphor. They grow alongside them, rooted in the same vase, lit by the same stars, part of the same image. Rather than focusing on Christ’s actual suffering on the cross, which from the thirteenth century had become the defining way to depict his Passion, the lily crucifixion motif instead points to Christ’s willingness to suffer, symbolised by the lily; a receptive self-surrender to divine providence, a bridal temperament which desires not so much to act as to be acted in.

I stood before the window as the afternoon light shifted, the kind of low May sun that catches glass differently than the winter light does, pulling the greens and the whites forward, deepening the reds. The church around me was quiet in the Wiltshire way. Outside, the fields that were once full of plague dead and then full of sheep are now something else again, grazed and managed and folded into the modern agricultural settlement of the valley. Inside, six hundred years of prayer have been said beneath this window. The wool merchant is forgotten; the pestilence is history; the Reformation tried and very nearly succeeded in erasing this entire visual vocabulary. Yet the Lily Crucifixion at Westwood survives: blood and blossoms, death and the morning, England’s dowry lit by the stars of the Virgin, still holding its difficult balance between suffering and grace.

It is one of the great things in English glass. Most people have never heard of it, nor had I until I happened across it yesterday..



