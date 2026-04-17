There is a sketch. You will know it. David Mitchell and Robert Webb, those twin paragons of a certain kind of clever-clever English comedy, sit opposite one another in SS uniforms, contemplating their regimental insignia, a skull, and one asks the other, with mounting existential horror, the question that the liberal-left establishment has somehow contrived never to ask itself in sixty years of cultural dominance: “Are we the baddies?”

The Mandelson affair, and one uses the word ‘affair’ with a conscious nod to the serial quality of the thing, for this is a man who has required political resurrection more times than a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar, has crystallised something that those of us who watch the progressive establishment have long suspected. The liberal-left, that great coalition of the bien-pensant, the credentialed, the Davos-adjacent and the determinedly compassionate, has so thoroughly internalised its own moral superiority that it has lost the cognitive apparatus required to register its own moral failure. The skull badge is gleaming on the lapel. The question goes unasked.

Peter Mandelson, appointed as Britain’s Ambassador to Washington, reportedly failed the standard security vetting process. The response from the apparatus that appointed him is not shame, not inquiry, not the hot flush of democratic accountability. It was the smooth, practiced exhalation of a man who has never seriously entertained the possibility that he might be wrong: a failure of systems, we are told. A procedural anomaly. The machinery misfired. The Prime Minister, ultimately responsible, naturally, remains pristine. The arguments made by Darren Jones this morning is that this is not a failure of people, but of systems. Remote, inhuman, and certainly not our fault. The Prime Minister is, Mr Jones tells us ”furious with the state”. And Sir Olly Robbins, as its iteration in this instance, has been pushed onto his sword. All is now fine.

This is not unique. Cast your mind back across the great procession of progressive moral catastrophes, the Brexit vote, the antisemitic hate marches permitted to snake through the heart of London weekend after weekend, the Metropolitan Police’s baroque sensitivity toward some forms of public hatred and its studied indifference toward others, the grooming gang scandal metastasising across northern towns while authorities redefined safeguarding as a problem of community relations. In each case, the liberal establishment’s response has followed an identical liturgical structure: it was a failure of communication, of resources, of systems, of the other lot, of the Daily Mail, of racism, of complexity. Never, never, a failure of the people at the top who believed, with the serene confidence of the elect, that their intentions made their actions righteous.

Jonathan Haidt, that most uncomfortable of psychologists precisely because he is a man of the left who refuses to flatter it, anatomised this pathology with surgical precision in The Righteous Mind. His central insight is devastating in its simplicity: moral reasoning, in most human beings most of the time, is not reasoning at all. It is rationalisation, the post-hoc construction of justifications for intuitions that arrived fully formed, dressed in the emotional clothing of the tribe. We feel, then we think. We belong, then we judge. The liberal-left, having anointed itself the party of Reason and Evidence and Moral Good, is more susceptible to this than most, because it has foreclosed the self-examination that might reveal the mechanism.

The architecture of this self-deception rests on a simple binary. They, over there, are bad, motivated by greed, by fear, by atavism, by the darkness of human nature. We, over here, are good, animated by compassion, by justice, by the long arc of history bending toward decency. This partition, once established, becomes a universal filter. Everything they do, however outwardly reasonable, must be excavated for its concealed malevolence. Everything we do, however outwardly catastrophic, must be credited with the purity of its motivation. The result is a closed epistemological system, impervious to falsification, which is of course the definition not of a political philosophy but of a faith.

And here, I think, we approach the deeper diagnosis. The liberal-left, particularly in its English manifestation, that foggy archipelago of Guardian columnists, Lambeth Palace pronouncements, and Islington dinner parties, has largely abandoned the inheritance of Christian anthropology without replacing it with anything remotely adequate. Christianity, whatever one makes of its metaphysical claims, is ruthlessly honest about the human person. We are fallen. We are capable of the most extraordinary self-deception. We require external accountability, to God, to conscience, to something beyond the peer group. The Church of England, in its current woollen, therapeutic iteration, retains the vocabulary of this tradition whilst evacuating its content, offering instead a kind of moralistic affirmation that mistakes niceness for sanctity and progressive consensus for divine will.

Kant put it with his customary lapidary bleakness: “Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made.” The conservative temperament has always understood this. We are not surprised when powerful men fail vetting processes. We are not astonished when good intentions produce catastrophic outcomes. We have, baked into our political DNA, a doctrine of human limitation that functions as a permanent inoculation against utopian hubris.

Isaiah Berlin, writing on Joseph de Maistre, that granite reactionary whom the progressive mind instinctively recoils from, noted that Maistre understood something the rationalists of his age could not bear to admit: that the desire to locate absolute moral authority in human reason or popular will was not liberation but a peculiarly modern form of idolatry. The new left has its own infallible authority. It is not Rome. It is the self, the unimpeachable, credentialed, well-meaning self, ratified by the peer group, insulated by the institution, lubricated by the right sort of dinner party conversation.

Peter Mandelson fails a vetting process. The systems failed. The antisemitic marches are permitted. The police were managing complexity. The grooming gangs operated for decades. Lessons will be learned.

The skull badge gleams. The question goes unasked.

The Mitchell and Webb sketch is funny because the horror of recognition arrives a beat late, the way all the best comedy works. The horror of the Mandelson affair, and all the affairs that preceded it and all those that will follow, is that for the people most implicated, the recognition never arrives at all.

Are we the baddies?

Not possible, old boy. We’re the ones asking the right questions. We are the goodies.