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For CapX



The numbers are not in dispute, whatever the spin. Andy Burnham took Makerfield with 54.8% of the vote and a majority of 9,231, on a turnout of 58.7%, the highest at any parliamentary by-election in almost seven years. Labour’s lead over Reform, 13 points at the general election, widened to 20. A seat Reform UK had swept only weeks before, taking all eight of its wards in the May locals on close to half the vote, delivered a thumping Labour win. So what happened?

The first answer is the simplest, and the one Reform will least want to hear. It was Andy. Not Labour, Andy. He fought the seat as a Christian name, ‘Andy, For Us’, complete with cartoon, Oasis track and the now-celebrated running shorts, and his canvassers were perfectly open on the doorstep that a vote for him was a vote to be rid of Keir Starmer.



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