Andy Burnham is coming for Downing Street
Be afraid
For CapX
The numbers are not in dispute, whatever the spin. Andy Burnham took Makerfield with 54.8% of the vote and a majority of 9,231, on a turnout of 58.7%, the highest at any parliamentary by-election in almost seven years. Labour’s lead over Reform, 13 points at the general election, widened to 20. A seat Reform UK had swept only weeks before, taking all eight of its wards in the May locals on close to half the vote, delivered a thumping Labour win. So what happened?
The first answer is the simplest, and the one Reform will least want to hear. It was Andy. Not Labour, Andy. He fought the seat as a Christian name, ‘Andy, For Us’, complete with cartoon, Oasis track and the now-celebrated running shorts, and his canvassers were perfectly open on the doorstep that a vote for him was a vote to be rid of Keir Starmer.
Read on here
I briefly read earlier there was a green and libdem woman alliance that voted for him…. That’s what we’re up against
Very forensic analysis, Gawain.
You’re quite correct, it’s all about the ground game.
The constituency committees, the fund raising, the leafleting, the door knocking, the canvassing etc.
Let’s not be too pessimistic here - we’re doing everything we can and the organisation is growing.
And let’s be realistic too, the economy will continue to tank, borrowing will continue to increase, Mr Burnham will doubtless get a dead cat bounce - but he cannot change the numbers or the arithmetic of either our deficit or of our importation of the Third World on our Southern Border.
And he may well come up with more Left Wing red meat - that’s not going to win back any defectors.
His own evasion over the Manchester rape gangs will now be back in the media.
I suspect he has no more core agenda than did Starmer - perhaps his backbenchers will give him a honeymoon, but that won’t play outside Westminster.
The fake Tories lost their deposit.
Lowe’s lot polled less than the BNP in 2010.
There’s only ONE Party in contention with Labour at the next GE, whether that’s this year, next year or in 2029.
So let’s keep buggering on (as a great man once said)!