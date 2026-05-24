Langley Chapel, Shropshire

I should begin with a confession, which is the most English way to begin anything: I have no real interest in politics.

This is, I appreciate, a slightly awkward admission from a man who has spent the better part of three decades immersed in it, who has argued, briefed, spun, campaigned, written, and occasionally shouted himself hoarse in the service of various causes and provocations. I have been press officer to lost causes and communications director for winning ones, and I can report that neither condition much changes the fundamental absurdity of the enterprise. But it is true nonetheless. Politics, as currently practised, is a vast and humming mechanism for the displacement of responsibility, a machine by which the things that matter most are transferred from people who know and love them to people who are merely ambitious about them. I am against this. I am against it on principle, on temperament, and on faith.

What I am for is harder to name, but Tolkien named it first and I see no reason to improve on him. I am an Anarcho-Monarchist.

Yes, I can see those eyebrows.

The Monarchy is not primarily a constitutional arrangement, a tourist amenity, or an argument about hereditary privilege, though it is, among other things, all of these. It is a story. It is England’s story about itself: that there is an authority above politics, above faction, above the grubby arithmetic of elections and party management, an authority that is in some sense outside time itself, robing and processing through the centuries, reminding us with magnificent impracticality that we are not the first people to have lived here and will not be the last. The Monarch does not govern. That is precisely the point. The Monarch reigns, which is a completely different and considerably more important thing. It is the difference between the frame and the painting. Without the frame, the painting is merely canvas propped against a wall.

Tolkien, in one of his most gloriously choleric moments, said he wanted a king whose “chief interest in life was stamps, railways, or race-horses”: a man of local enthusiasms and no appetite whatsoever for power, who nevertheless retained the ability to sack his Prime Minister if he didn’t like the cut of his trousers. This is not, I concede, a description of any monarchy that has actually existed. It is something better than that. It is a description of what legitimate authority looks like when you strip away everything that corrupts it, including the desire to exercise it. The best rulers, in Tolkien’s understanding and my own, are those dragged reluctant from their fields, who spend their time in office quietly appalled by the whole business, and retire as soon as decently possible. The worst are those who ran for it.

And the Anarchy? I do not mean the black flag, the broken window, the pamphleteer’s ecstatic fantasy of a world without structure. I mean something far older, quieter, and more English: the stubborn, cheerful, constitutionally-grounded insistence that a man’s home is his castle, that his affairs are his own, that the proper response to the official who arrives to explain how things must be done is a politely raised eyebrow, a civil but firm enquiry as to his authority, and, where necessary, a quietly closed door. Magna Carta was not a document about rights graciously granted by the state. It was a document about limits placed upon it. These are entirely different things, and the confusion between them, the slow inversion by which the state becomes the source of liberties rather than their principal threat, has been the root of a great deal of mischief in the centuries since.

Tolkien understood this with the particular clarity of a man who had watched the twentieth century unfold and found it, on the whole, an almost unrelieved catastrophe of large ideas poorly executed by people who should have been left to manage a small farm. He wanted, above all else, to get back to personal names. Government should be an abstract noun, he insisted: the art and process of governing, not a thing with a capital G that refers to itself in the third person and issues instructions to the living. Once you concede the capital letter, you have already conceded most of what matters. You have agreed that the abstraction is real, that it has interests, that those interests may be set against the interests of actual, named, specific human beings who were here before it and would like, if possible, to remain after it.

The state should be small. Not because people are unimportant, but because they are. Big states do not produce big people. They produce managed ones: citizens who have outsourced their courage, their generosity, and their judgement to an institution that cannot, by its nature, exercise any of these things on their behalf. The neighbour who brings soup when you are ill is performing an act of solidarity that nourishes something beyond the body. The council-administered meal-delivery scheme, with its risk assessments and dietary protocols and feedback questionnaires, is performing a contract. Both may keep you alive. Only one treats you as fully human, and only one asks anything of the giver.

I believe in the small battalions. The family first, then the street, the village, the town, the county, the country, and only then, reluctantly and with considerable wariness, anything beyond. This is not selfishness. It is the correct order of loyalty, the order in which human love actually functions, as opposed to the order that bureaucracies prefer to imagine it does. You cannot love humanity. You can love your mother, your neighbour, the particular quality of October light on a particular chalk hillside above a particular vale. Begin there and work outward. Do not skip the middle. The middle is where everything real happens.

But here I must pause, because the Anarchist in me requires a check, and tradition provides it.

There is a story, probably apocryphal in its details and entirely true in its meaning, about the wolf fence. A community on the edge of a forest had, for generations beyond counting, maintained a fence along the tree line. Nobody could quite remember why. The wolves had been gone for centuries. A bright young man of progressive temperament proposed that the fence be taken down: it served no purpose, required constant maintenance, and was frankly an eyesore. The fence was taken down. The wolves came back.

I am not devoted to the existing order, which seems to me in many respects a disaster of recent improvisation dressed up as tradition. But I am absolutely devoted to the prior question: why is this fence here? Before dismantling any institution, any practice, any inherited arrangement, I want to know what it was doing that nobody could quite see. The common law, the parish, the guild, the church, the ceremonial year with its feasts and fasts and civic rhythms: these are wolf fences. They encode the hard-won knowledge of people who had encountered the wolves and preferred, on balance, not to again. The progressive who pulls them down is not wicked. He is merely young in a sense that has nothing to do with age, young in the sense of not yet having learned what he does not know.

My faith is bound up in all of this. I am a Catholic of the Anglican variety, which is to say I believe in the Incarnation, the Resurrection, the Real Presence, the Book of Common Prayer, and the irreplaceable importance of a decent choir. I believe that beauty is not a luxury or an indulgence but a form of evidence: that the capacity of the human person to be stopped in their tracks by a perpendicular window in a Norman nave, by Cranmer’s cadences, by the particular quality of silence in an ancient wood, is testimony to something that materialism cannot account for and should not try. These are not opinions I hold lightly or advertise frequently. They are closer to perceptions than positions: things seen rather than argued.

Tolkien’s Shire, which Peter Jackson apparently considered expendable and which I consider the whole point, embodies something along these lines. It is not a primitive idyll. The hobbits have tobacco, afternoon tea, the Royal Mail, and a healthy suspicion of adventures. What they lack is the administrative apparatus we have come to regard as the natural condition of civilised life: the planners, the assessors, the form-fillers, the gatherers and sharers who arrive after Saruman’s capture of the place, counting and measuring and taking off to storage in the name of fair distribution. Tolkien knew exactly what he was describing. He had watched the post-war settlement being built around him and found it, in its well-intentioned way, a kind of occupation.

I am an Englishman of the Belloc and Chesterton variety, which is to say I find England simultaneously inexhaustible, ridiculous, moving, and fundamentally comic in the best sense. I am comfortable with a Duke and a dustman, provided both have something worth saying and neither takes themselves too seriously. Class in England is not really about money or accent or the school on the form. It is about whether you understand, at some level, that the whole elaborate business is slightly absurd, and whether this understanding produces in you laughter or anxiety. The right answer is laughter. The anxious ones, in my experience, are precisely those with the greatest appetite for managing others, which is how they invariably end up running things, and why things invariably go so badly.

I am proud of England, but quietly. Public pride is almost always a sign that something has gone wrong: that a man needs to announce what he loves because he is no longer quite certain that it is lovable. I have no such uncertainty. I feel no need to wave a flag about it, though I will not begrudge the flag-wavers. The pride I mean is closer to gratitude: a daily, largely silent recognition that one has been unreasonably fortunate in one’s geography and inheritance, and that the correct response to such fortune is not self-congratulation but stewardship. To tend what you have been given. To pass it on in better condition than you found it, or at worst no worse. To keep the wolves at bay.

This is, I acknowledge, not a manifesto in the conventional sense. It proposes no legislation, advances no five-point plan, promises nothing that can be delivered by a government in a parliamentary term. But that, if you have been following, is rather the point. The things worth having are not delivered by governments. They are grown, inherited, maintained, defended when necessary, and enjoyed whenever possible. The role of the state in all of this is to hold the ring, to keep the King’s peace, to resist the standing temptation to improve upon arrangements that have been slowly built by people considerably wiser than itself, and above all to remember, at all times, its own essential and rather becoming smallness.

Tolkien knew that most men are unfit to boss other men, and that those who seek the job are least fit of all. He knew that the capital letter was the first step toward the catastrophe. He knew that the Shire was worth defending not because it was perfect but because it was real, particular, and irreplaceable in the way that all real and particular things are irreplaceable.

I know it too. That is my politics, in its entirety.

I commend it to the House, which will ignore it completely, and is welcome to.