Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
6h

Spot on:

“an almost unrelieved catastrophe of large ideas poorly executed by people who should have been left to manage a small farm”

You summarise almost perfectly.

I say ‘almost’ because tbh, so many of our so called leaders would fail at running a corner shop, never mind a small farm!

As for the wolf fence - what a splendid analogy.

We have not only taken down most of the wolf fences, we are paying huge amounts of treasure to house the wolves amongst us . . .

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
Adriana's avatar
Adriana
6h

This is the best kind of Manifesto, very Chestertonian and very much you. It soothes the mind tortured by the absurdities of today and the heart battered by attacks on what makes England herself. It spells out that the state, its institutions and politics is not the Shire. Thank you.

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2 replies by Gawain Towler and others
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