Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Nicole's avatar
Nicole
1h

Restores support is dwindling this is nothing but a political stunt. You don't offer an olive branch with a list of non negotiable demands. If he is genuine (which I very much doubt). Unification happens through negotiations and compromises not demands.

PS lovely to meet you yesterday 😊

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
1h

First class article, Gawain, you nailed every point.

Lowe's video reminds me of Habib's video, and also of how Lowe ignored that video; Lowe is destined for the same endgame irrelevance as Habib, team players neither of them.

Your rationale with reference to Lowe's five points, coming from a Party around 3% nationally is totally accurate.

You also identified the antisemitic element of 'Restore Britain' - my Britain has never been remotely antisemitic.

This embittered individual, this grudge with a logo, this ego on steroids is trying to regain some national publicity, some relevance - HE knows that regardless of soundbites, Restore 'policies' are toxic and are vote losers to all but the ex BNP genuine 'Far Right'.

(And could we please have done without that damned piano tinkling away in the background)

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