The Kemi paradox

Begin with the good news for the Tories, because there is some. Kemi Badenoch is a more popular figure than she has ever been. YouGov’s July favourability tracker put her at minus 11, the best figure recorded for any Conservative leader since April 2021. A third of Britons now view her favourably compared to a fifth a year ago.1 More in Common’s spring league table of party leaders placed her top of the class on minus nine, ahead of Ed Davey and comfortably ahead of a Prime Minister then languishing on minus 42.2 Among her own 2024 voters the transformation is still stronger, 72% favourable by April, up twenty points since November.3 The New Statesman, no friendly witness, concedes that since the Reeves Budget of late 2025 no poll has put her below 20% favourability, that she now sits at 31, and that she outpolls her own party by ten points or more.4

Now the bad news, which is nearly everything else. The party she leads is polling at roughly 20%, third place, squeezed between Reform UK in the mid-to-high twenties and whatever Labour becomes under Andy Burnham.5 The poll-of-polls on 1 August had Labour 25.9%, Reform 23.7%, Conservatives 19.9%.6 The 2024 general election, the worst result in the party’s history, delivered 23.7%. Two years of opposition, a new leader, a collapsing Labour government, a Prime Minister forced from office, and the Conservative share has gone backwards.

A leader ten points more popular than her party is normally an asset. However it can also be a symptom. It suggests the public has concluded that the problem is not the woman but the brand, and brands are harder to fix than leaders. Voters have met Kemi Badenoch and rather like her. They have known the Conservative Party all their lives and are not coming back.