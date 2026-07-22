Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Valentine Smith's avatar
Valentine Smith
18h

When I ran for UKIP in the 2010 election in Herefordshire South, voters would (quite rightly) ask what I did for a living. I told them that back in 1995, I started a small white-collar business with one member of staff. It's now grown to a headcount of 60, always in profit and self-funded.

So many Labour voters would grimace at the prospect of voting for (an unimportant) 'capitalist', and I lost count of how many Tory voters dismissed me as 'Trade.' On a more positive note, the result was a bit Makerfield, so many people wanted to vote for UKIP, but voting Tory was the sure-fire way to dispose of the current Lib Dem. I can't see this being replicated again, whenever the next election is.

Also, Gawain, I, too, loathe the term Coronated.

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David Redfern's avatar
David Redfern
19h

Steve Baker described it well on TalkTV(?) the other day when discussing the VAT cut on energy. He pointed out that Labour ministers perceive £850M as a big political headline, but viewed from a consumer's perspective, an 0.86p saving per week is an insult.

Labour are so obsessed with politics they miss the point of politics.

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