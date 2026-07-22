The newly crowned, (I heard it described as coronated in the media yesterday, I retched) Andy Burnham announced his Cabinet yesterday, and the commentary has run along the usual lines. Who is up, who is down, what it means for the soft left, is Wes Streeting at Defence is a reward or an exile. It is fun I guess, but part of our lack of seriousness, it’s circuses, whilst we have no bread. Set aside the personalities and look instead at the curricula vitae, and something stranger and more worrying emerges. This is one of the narrowest cabinets, by occupational background, ever to govern Britain.

Start with the raw tally. Of the twenty secretaries of state and full members of the cabinet, twelve passed through Oxford or Cambridge. That is a varsity quota of sixty per cent, in a Labour cabinet, from two universities that between them educate far fewer one per cent of each cohort.

The government will naturally prefer to talk about schools, and there the numbers are more comfortable for it. Some fifteen of the twenty attended comprehensives or ordinary state schools. Four went private, counting Chris Bryant’s Cheltenham College, Louise Haigh’s Sheffield High School, Alex Norris’s Manchester Grammar, which despite the name has charged fees since it left the direct grant system, and John Healey, who moved from a Yorkshire comprehensive to St Peter’s York for sixth form. This is an increase on the Starmer ratio, but stilll demotic enough Just one, Shabana Mahmood, is the product of a surviving state grammar. The Wilson cabinets were built from grammar school boys. This one has a single grammar school girl, and she is its most formidable member.

So the school story is genuinely mixed, and Angela Rayner, who left Avondale at sixteen and holds no degree, remains a real outlier in an age of credentialism. But schooling is where the breadth ends. It is when you ask what these people did between graduation and selection that the cabinet stops being a cross-section of Britain and becomes a guild.

What they did before

Sort the twenty by pre-politics career and the piles are few and tall. Five spent formative years in the trade union movement, as officials, organisers or reps. Rayner and Norris at UNISON, Angela Eagle at COHSE, Healey at MSF and then as the TUC’s campaigns director, with the new Chief Whip, Anneliese Midgley, a Unite official besides. Another five or six came up through the charity and think tank world. Lisa Nandy at Centrepoint and The Children’s Society, Bridget Phillipson running a women’s refuge, Streeting at the Helena Kennedy Foundation and Stonewall, Miatta Fahnbulleh at the New Economics Foundation and IPPR, Lucy Powell at NESTA, Healey again in his disability charity years. And at least seven served their apprenticeships as political staff. Burnham himself, Ed Miliband, Pat McFadden, Yvette Cooper, both Alexanders and Haigh all worked as researchers or advisers to Labour politicians before becoming Labour politicians. The self feeding conveyor belt.

Genuine commercial life is confined to fragments. Haigh managed public policy at Aviva. Jonathan Reynolds trained as a solicitor at Addleshaw Goddard. Mahmood practised at the Bar, the one sustained spell of self-employment in the entire room. Stephen Kinnock, of all people, has the longest private-sector record, with years at the World Economic Forum (though that cannot realy be described as private sector) and the consultancy Xynteo. Cooper wrote economics for The Independent. Eagle passed through the CBI on her way to a union. And Streeting famously joined PwC as a public sector consultant and left within weeks over a conflict with his council seat, a private sector career shorter than most probationary periods.

That is the lot. Nobody founded a company. Nobody ran one. Nobody managed a shop floor, a building site, a ward, a farm or a platoon. The Defence Secretary never served. The Health Secretary never treated a patient, though Rayner, at Housing, did at least once work in social care, which makes her the cabinet’s sole point of contact with the sector that employs more Britons than any other. The Transport Secretary was a parliamentary researcher. The Environment Secretary went from the CBI to a union head office and has held frontline or frontbench politics ever since.

The country they don’t contain

Now run the comparison the other way. The Office for National Statistics counts roughly thirty-four million workforce jobs in the UK. Treat the cabinet of twenty as a scale model of that workforce, in which each seat stands for about 1.7 million working people, and ask what a representative cabinet would look like.

Wholesale and retail is the largest private industry in Britain, around 4.4 million jobs, thirteen per cent of the total. A representative cabinet would seat two or three former shopworkers or retail managers. It seats none not even a policy officer at USDAW. Health and social care employs around 4.7 million, fourteen per cent, which should mean nearly three ministers with a clinical or care background. There is one former care worker. Manufacturing, at roughly 2.5 million jobs, should supply one or two. It supplies none, and I would wager none of the twenty has spent a week on a production line. Construction, 2.2 million jobs, none. Hospitality, some 2.4 million, none, unless we count the bar and retail shifts Streeting worked as a student. Transport and logistics, 1.9 million, none. Agriculture employs a third of a million people and feeds the rest, and DEFRA is now run by a career politician whose last outside job was at a union head office in the 1980s. The armed forces number about 140,000 regulars, and for the first time in a while the Defence Secretary arrives without so much as a stint in the reserves.

Even the white-collar private sector barely registers. Finance and insurance, 1.2 million jobs, gets Haigh’s few years at Aviva. Information technology, around 1.6 million jobs and the supposed engine of British growth, gets nothing at all in a cabinet that has just merged science and technology into the business department. Self-employment accounts for about thirteen per cent of British workers, some 4.3 million people, and is represented by one former barrister. Overall the private sector employs a little over four fifths of the workforce. A representative cabinet would draw sixteen of its twenty members from it. By the most generous count, including a training contract, a few weeks at PwC and some economics journalism, this one manages five or six, and only two, Haigh and Kinnock, with anything you could call a private career.

Then invert the exercise and ask which occupations are overrepresented. Full-time trade union officialdom employs at most a few thousand people, a rounding error within a rounding error of the workforce, perhaps two thousandths of one per cent. It holds a quarter of the cabinet. The think tank world, a few thousand souls in postcode-adjacent offices in Westminster, holds another three or four seats. Political staffing, the spads and researchers and party officers, perhaps fifteen thousand people nationally, supplies seven or more ministers. If shop assistants were represented at the same rate as union officials, the cabinet would need several hundred thousand members. These are not marginal skews. They are distortions of three and four orders of magnitude, and they all point at the same square mile.

Why it matters

The standard defence is that governing is itself a trade, and that a minister no more needs to have laid bricks to run housing policy than a football manager needs a hundred caps. There is something in it. But the defence assumes the trade of governing is learned somewhere, and the deeper problem with this cabinet is that its members have overwhelmingly learned only the trade of politics. The union route, the charity route and the staffer route are not three backgrounds. They are one background with three entrances, a single professional formation whose habitat is the meeting, the campaign and the grid, whose customers are journalists and whose product is position. Its members have negotiated with employers but never been one, lobbied firms but never priced a job, drafted regulation but never filled in the forms it spawns.

A cabinet of this composition will not be short of cleverness. Twelve Oxbridge degrees guarantee that, and several of these ministers are serious people. What it will be short of is friction, the corrective instinct of somebody at the table who has made a payroll on a Thursday night, waited on tables through a Saturday rush, or watched a compliance regime devour a small firm from the inside. Burnham’s own pitch rests on nine years actually running Greater Manchester, executive experience of a kind his colleagues mostly lack. He has assembled a cabinet in his party’s image rather than his own. The country outside the guild, which is to say almost all of it, will notice soon enough.

Figures are drawn from ONS workforce jobs and Labour Force Survey data and rounded. Ministerial biographies from the parliamentary record and contemporary reporting of the appointments of 20 July 2026.