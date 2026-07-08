In 1926 the wool price collapsed and took my family’s prospects with it. My grandfather had dreamed of Dartmouth, of the Navy, of the white cap cover and the long horizon. The slump settled that. A boy of sixteen with a family to support does not go to sea. So Eric Wilkinson Towler walked into the main police station in Bradford and signed on as a beat copper.

He served his whole working life in that uniform, and as an old man he rammed one lesson home to me until it became less a belief than a bone. Equality before the law was fundamental. It was not a value among values, to be balanced against others when convenient. It was the paramount point itself. He refused to join the Masons, not out of any distaste for the aprons and the handshakes, but because he feared that membership might one day require him to apply the law differently to a brother than to a stranger. He knew what that refusal would cost him, and it cost him exactly that. The fast promotions went to other men. He went to war, and came back understanding he would never promote past Chief Inspector..

From my earliest years these beliefs were my inheritance. Which is why I have spent the past few days reading, with mounting disbelief, the report of the Police Leadership Commission, published by the College of Policing on 6 July, and the paper trail behind it. My grandfather turned down a lodge because it might compromise his impartiality. His successors have built the lodge into the constitution of policing itself, given it a royal charter’s worth of pretension, and are now proposing to house it in a purpose-built academy generating, in the report’s own words, ‘soft power across the world’.

Let me tell you how we got here. The story is longer than most people think, and the villains are not always the ones you expect.

The rebrand

Start with a question I have asked for years. Why did the police stop being a Force and become a Service?

The answer is not Blair, not Macpherson, not the Equality Act. The answer is a firm of corporate identity consultants. In 1988 the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Peter Imbert, commissioned Wolff Olins, the branding agency, to review the Met’s corporate identity at a cost of £150,000. Confidence was low. There had been corruption allegations, a whiff of masonry, trouble over riot control. The consultants’ report duly found an organisation in need of a new direction, and in 1989, under the PLUS Programme, the Metropolitan Police Force formally became the Metropolitan Police Service. The consultants had titled their report A Force for Change. The institution responded by abolishing the word Force.

It sounds like trivia. It is not. It is the founding act of everything that followed. A Force does things to criminals on behalf of the law-abiding. A Service does things for clients. Once policing conceived of itself as a service industry it began, with grim inevitability, to acquire the apparatus of one. Brand values. Customer segmentation. Stakeholder engagement. And eventually a professional body to write the corporate values down and mark the homework.

Robert Peel gave us the constable as citizen in uniform, locally raised, locally answerable, judged on the absence of crime and disorder rather than the visible evidence of police action. Wolff Olins gave us the constable as a front-of-house colleague. The distance between those two ideas is the distance this article tries to travel.

The College

The professional body arrived in 2013. The College of Policing was a Conservative creation, built by Theresa May as Home Secretary to replace the National Policing Improvement Agency and modelled, in ambition at least, on the medical royal colleges. It sets what is called Authorised Professional Practice, the doctrine that governs how forces operate. It controls training. It controls the promotion frameworks. It is funded by the Home Office to the tune of roughly £51 million a year, and the Home Office is its shareholder. Harry Miller, of whom more shortly, asked the obvious question years ago. If the College controls the police and the government controls the College, where is the separation of power? Nobody has ever answered him.