Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Judy Rumbelow's avatar
Judy Rumbelow
Mar 29

This was a great read - I really enjoyed it. Also a welcome reminder of how quickly, and in unexpected ways, things can change. And not always for the worse.

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Mar 30

I live in rural Somerset.

I love Somerset.

It's still proudly monocultural, and has its back turned away from London.

The Levels are extraordinary. Charles I for Dutch engineers in to make it farmable.

They did,

Still wobbly. You can walk along a lane, and if cows in a field by the road take off, you can feel the road gently wobble.

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