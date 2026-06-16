A New Dawn is Breaking: 4am 24/6/2016 Westminster Bridge

On the 24th of June I am going to do something I have been threatening for a while, and turn on paid subscriptions to Fainting in Coils.

I chose the date with care. It is, for one thing, my official birthday. Like the Sovereign, and for reasons quite as silly, I keep one birthday for the records and another for the cake. The long story is not worth your morning, though I will happily tell it badly over a drink.

It is also, and rather more to the point, ten years to the morning since Britain woke to the result of the referendum and found it had voted to leave. A decade. I can scarcely credit it either. Whatever you made of that dawn, and I know precisely what I made of it, it seems a fitting day to plant a small flag of my own.

So here is the shape of the thing.

Nothing you currently enjoy is going behind a wall. The free list keeps everything it has always had: the day to day of politics, watched and reported plainly; the hot takes while they are still warm; and the reviews, in which I read the think tank publications and the policy documents so that you need not, and report back on whether there is anything in them worth the bother. That continues, gratis, for as long as you will have me.

What paying adds is the fuller spread. The longer think pieces, where I am allowed to follow an argument past its bedtime. The poetry, irregular and unrepentant. The posts that wander off into history and culture, into churches and long barrows and the odd dead poet. And the long reads, for the unhurried hours. The whole house, in short, with no locked doors.

If you have read this far, you are already the kind of reader I write for, and I am grateful for you whether a penny changes hands or not. But if you can spare the price of a decent pint a month to keep the lamp lit and the ink wet, I should be glad of the company, and you shall have the best of me in return.

More on the 24th. Bring cake.

Yours ever,

Gawain