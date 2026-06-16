Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Nelly Agnes's avatar
Nelly Agnes
2h

About time! It's "pearls before swine" otherwise. Apologies to fellow subscribers for likening them to "swine". I can't help my references to the Good Book... 😅

Happy birthday, in advance!

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2 replies by Gawain Towler and others
Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
1h

Happy Birthday to come, Gawain, I’ll be investing!

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