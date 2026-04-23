Fainting in Coils
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St George’s Day
There is a country I carry inside me. It is not quite the country on the maps.
Apr 23
•
Gawain Towler
78
33
17
THE EMPEROR’S NEW TURBINES
While Europe quietly dismantles its green fantasy, Britain’s Energy Secretary doubles down, and the workers pay
Apr 22
•
Gawain Towler
32
4
8
The Real Mandelson Scandal Is China and Russia.
Epstein Is the Distraction.
Apr 19
•
Gawain Towler
57
13
11
Putney Debates
Echoes of history in St Mary's.
Apr 18
•
Gawain Towler
26
26
7
What Tim Allan’s Silence Tells Us About No 10
The Dog That Didn’t Bark
Apr 17
•
Gawain Towler
54
19
10
Are We the Baddies?
The Mandelson Affair and the Collapse of the Liberal Left Mind
Apr 17
•
Gawain Towler
32
15
4
Mandelson's Vetting Pass Was Sir Humphrey’s Gift
He Thought He Was Serving the PM
Apr 16
•
Gawain Towler
64
18
17
The Great Erasmus Reconquista
How Starmer Bought Our Universities Back Under Brussels’ Heel
Apr 16
•
Gawain Towler
27
31
6
News to Nobody
The Immigration Lawyers Who Steal Britain Blind
Apr 15
•
Gawain Towler
60
26
11
The Price of Nothing, The Cost of Everything
On Southwood, Boswall, Porter, and the Enclosure of England
Apr 14
•
Gawain Towler
43
10
10
Joseph Wright of Derby
‘From the Shadows’ at the National Gallery
Apr 14
•
Gawain Towler
17
13
2
Taken to TASK
Mandatory Woke Rubrics, Careerist Cowards, and the Frantic Dash to Lock In Leftism Before Reform Can Reverse It
Apr 10
•
Gawain Towler
21
16
2
© 2026 Gawain Towler
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