Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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St George’s Day
There is a country I carry inside me. It is not quite the country on the maps.
  Gawain Towler
THE EMPEROR’S NEW TURBINES
While Europe quietly dismantles its green fantasy, Britain’s Energy Secretary doubles down, and the workers pay
  Gawain Towler
The Real Mandelson Scandal Is China and Russia.
Epstein Is the Distraction.
  Gawain Towler
Putney Debates
Echoes of history in St Mary's.
  Gawain Towler
What Tim Allan’s Silence Tells Us About No 10
The Dog That Didn’t Bark
  Gawain Towler
Are We the Baddies?
The Mandelson Affair and the Collapse of the Liberal Left Mind
  Gawain Towler
Mandelson's Vetting Pass Was Sir Humphrey’s Gift
He Thought He Was Serving the PM
  Gawain Towler
The Great Erasmus Reconquista
How Starmer Bought Our Universities Back Under Brussels’ Heel
  Gawain Towler
News to Nobody
The Immigration Lawyers Who Steal Britain Blind
  Gawain Towler
The Price of Nothing, The Cost of Everything
On Southwood, Boswall, Porter, and the Enclosure of England
  Gawain Towler
Joseph Wright of Derby
‘From the Shadows’ at the National Gallery
  Gawain Towler
Taken to TASK
Mandatory Woke Rubrics, Careerist Cowards, and the Frantic Dash to Lock In Leftism Before Reform Can Reverse It
  Gawain Towler
© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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